Ronald steps up to the mark for Linlithgow boss Bradley

When Mark Bradley took over as manager of Linlithgow Rose, addressing an over-reliance on Tommy Coyne for goals was a key priority.

The Linlithgow manager made it clear he wanted the goals to be shared around more with other players contributing, as well as Coyne.

And midfielder Owen Ronald has certainly stepped up to the mark with a regular supply of goals.

Saturday’s strike in Rose’s 3-1 Scottish Junior Cup victory at Lugar Boswell Thistle was his eighth of the campaign so far, making him Rose’s joint top scorer - with Coyne naturally.

Last season Rose’s over-dependence on Coyne was shown by the fact that the talismanic hitman got 37 of Rose’s 83 goals in all competition.

Kevin Kelbie, with 15, was the only other player to make double figures - the next highest was Robbie McNab on five.

But Ronald is certainly doing his bit to rectify that this time round.

Son of Rose assistant boss Paul, he played under Bradley at Kilbirnie for a spell last season before making the switch to Prestonfield during the summer.

And he recently admitted: “It’s probably the best set up at junior level in my opinion.

“I didn’t know what it was like and when I came through the front doors I was really impressed – the pitch, facilities, everything – it’s a big, big club.”

Next up for Ronald - and Superleague leaders Rose - is a home match with Hill of Beath Hawthorn on Saturday.