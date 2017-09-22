Rose boss believes Broughty display was best yet

Linlithgow Rose boss Mark Bradley says Saturday’s first-half display against Broughty was the best his side have played yet this season.

Three goals in a devastating 12-minute burst around the half-hour mark ended the game as a contest as Rose made it four Superleague wins in a row.

Bradley said he felt his side might even have - perhaps should have - scored even more goals.

But he admitted: “I’d have taken that before the game if you’d said we would play the way we did and get the goals we did. It was excellent, especially the first half. It’s probably the best we’ve played consistently for the whole half.

“The way we kept the ball and moved it around and the amount of chances we created. We’ve created chances every week but we actually looked like we were dangerous when we got the chance, that we were going to score. Whereas before we were making chances but not looking like we were going to take them.

“On Saturday we looked like we should be, a bit ruthless, a bit clinical and we looked very dangerous and that’s what we’ve been trying to get the boys to buy into.

“The first half we took out all our instructions and executed it brilliantly. It was excellent.”

With this Saturday being Scottish Cup and Scottish Junior Cup day - and Rose out of one and through with a bye in the other - they have no game this week.

The next outing for Bradley’s side will be on Saturday, September 30, when they travel to Kennoway Star Hearts.