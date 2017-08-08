Rose boss Bradley looking for reaction after Penicuik 'disgrace'

Linlithgow Rose boss Mark Bradley has demanded a response from his players to their opening day defeat at Penicuik when they take on Camelon at Prestonfield on Wednesday.

Rose fought back from a 3-0 half-time deficit at Penicuik with two quick goals - their ears probably still stinging from Bradley's half-time observations - but it wasn't enough.

And the Rose manager is looking for a quick improvement as he seeks to turn Prestonfield intop a fortress again aftrelast season's dismal run of home results.

Of the Penicuik loss he said: “We weren’t good enough at all. The first 45 minutes for us were a disgrace for the standards we expect. There was a lot said at half-time and after the game.

“We never worked hard enough, we never matched them and showed enough commitment to match the game. Probably everything went wrong to stop them playing.

“I thought we would’ve kicked on after getting two goals back but we didn’t seem to take anything from that. There better be a response from them at training never mind Wednesday, because it wasn’t acceptable. You can’t go 3-0 down before you react to things.”

Despite the opening day defeat Bradley goes into the campaign confident his side can restore the club to the upper echelons - if not the very top - of the Superleague.

He is pleased with the mixture of retained, returning and new players he has and believes competition for places will keep his players on their toes.

He said: "A big thing I like to try and have is competition and a squad that could, and should, all start a game. It keeps everybody on their toes and the boys that are starting know they can't become ciomplacent.

"It's the way it should be. The players have got to work hard to keep themselves in the team and the boys that aren't in the team have got to work hard to get in. It's only good for the club if that's the sort of competition we've got.

"They've all mixed with each other pretty well, there's no cliques.

"With the clear out we had we kept boys we wanted to keep. There were boys that were signed that we moved on, the boys that we've brought in are better quality and we can see that in the training and in the performances and games.

"Everybody is gelling well. They are all the right type and they all want to suceeed.

"A big part of the success of any team is that they've all got to get on, they've all got to mix, they've all got to socialise, contolled in the right manner.

"The boys who have come back to the club and the boys who have stayed want to do well and the boys who have signed have done so because they want a chance to play for Limlithgow.

"But they want to win things, so the mix is there of boys who know what it's about, boys who have been away and come back and boys who are fresh and hungry to do well at our club."

However Bradley knows that Rose will be very much in the spotlight to see how they bounce back from last season's unheard of flirtation with relegation.

He said: "There will be a lot of eyes on us because of the changes that we've made and people that we've brought back."