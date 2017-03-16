Rose boss hails Coyne’s 250-goal Linlithgow landmark

Linlithgow Rose boss Todd Lumsden has hailed striker Tommy Coyne’s achievement in amassing over 250 goals for the club.

The 29-year-old hitman reached the landmark with his second goal in last Saturday’s 4-2 Scottish Junior Cup win at Maryhill.

Not that he stopped there, going on to complete his hat-trick by netting goal number 251.

It was Coyne’s third treble in his side’s four Scottish Junior Cup matches this season - and he got a double in the other one, meaning he has scored 11 of Rose’s 16 goals in the competition so far.

Coyne, who joined Rose in 2009, will be looking to add to that tally on Saturday when Rose welcome minnows Gartcairn to Prestonfield with a place in the semi-finals at stake.

And Lumsden believes Coyne’s scoring prowess, and his all-round game, has been helped by a switch in focus to try to increase the number of close-range goals he scores.

Lumsden said: “What he has achieved is unbelievable. His quality in front of goal is phenomenal.

“I spoke to him at the start of the season about the kind of goals he scored. All the goals he scored last year would have been from turning and shooting from distance, running at defenders and shooting.

“I said ‘where are the goals from the six-yard box, the tap-ins?’ He said: ‘I don’t seem to score many of them’.

“But he’s scored a few of them this season so we’ve added that to him this year and helped improve his game as a player. That’s our job.

“Long may that continue and the team are doing well, working and creating chances for him as much as he creates for himself.

“The goal he scored at Dundee where he takes a touch, turns on the half-turn and chips the keeper from 20 yards was just pure brilliance.

“That’s solely down to his ability. But then he scores a couple of tap-ins when it’s good play and he’s in the right place at the right time and that’s what we’re trying to get across, for him to score both types of goals.

“But he’s been absolutely fantastic.”