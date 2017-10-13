Rose boss Mark wants nothing left to chance

This time last year Linlithgow Rose’s title hopes were already in tatters as they trailed Superleague leaders Kelty by a huge 17 points.

It’s a different story this time round as Rose head for Jeanfield Swift on Saturday just a couple of points behind pace setters Penicuik.

But despite a more encouraging start to the season, Rose boss Mark Bradley feels there is still much more to come from his side - particularly if they can start taking more chances.

A Tommy Coyne goal was enough to get them past Crossgates Primrose in the Fife & Lothians Cup on Saturday.

But Bradley, while happy to be through to the next round, feel his players could have made life a lot easier for themselves.

He said: “If it’s only 1-0 these teams are going to keep coming with a wee bit of confidence the longer it goes. All it takes is a set piece or a deflection and all that work’s gone and you need to go to penalties which is a lottery.

“It’s good to get through but there’s definitely massive room for improvement with the finishing.

“The park wasn’t the best to be fair but we still had enough chances to make the game a bit more convincing.

“And we’re still winning games without actually playing anywhere near our best, we’re still probably round about the 50 per cent mark if I’m being honest.

“We need to up our ratio of goals in each game to make things a bit more comfortable because we can’t keep relying on the defenders.

“It’s not just the strikers, it’s the front five. We have been working on it, that’s the frustrating part. At training the goals are flying in but when it gets to the game they’re a wee bit reluctant.

“We played Jeanfield one of the games last year when I came back in and had a decent win. We played well.

“It’s a lovely wee set-up but it will be a difficult game away from home and we’ll need to be ready to match them and hopefully our finishing improves and we can get a few goals.”