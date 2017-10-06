Rose boss’s warning ahead of Crossgates cup tie

Linlithgow Rose kick off another trophy bid on Saturday when they travel to Crossgates Primrose in the Fife & Lothians Cup.

Rose are overwhelming favourites to dispose of their district league South Division opponents.

But boss Mark Bradley insists Rose must make sure their attitude is spot-on against a side on a high after ramming TEN goals past Kirkcaldy in their league game last weekend.

Bradley said “There will be a wee bit of confidence about them if they’ve won a game 10-0.

“That will be something we need to match right away because if we don’t approach it with the right attitude and the right mentality there could be a wee bit of a leveller.

“That will not be happening because the boys will be tuned in and there will be boys getting a chance on Saturday because of injuries so there will be a wee bit of freshness about the team.”

Rose go into the game on the back of five straight league wins, the latest of which was a 2-1 success at Kennoway Star Hearts on Saturday.

But the Rose boss admitted: “It was probably the most unconvincing win I think I’ve ever had. It wasn’t a very good game.

“We scored two brilliant goals and we had a lot of the ball but some our passing was bit off and we were mishitting things.

“It was just an off-day but we should be going up there and making the game a bit more comfortable than it was.”