Rose boss’s warning ahead of Crossgates cup tie

Linlithgow Rose boss Mark Bradley
Linlithgow Rose kick off another trophy bid on Saturday when they travel to Crossgates Primrose in the Fife & Lothians Cup.

Rose are overwhelming favourites to dispose of their district league South Division opponents.

But boss Mark Bradley insists Rose must make sure their attitude is spot-on against a side on a high after ramming TEN goals past Kirkcaldy in their league game last weekend.

Bradley said “There will be a wee bit of confidence about them if they’ve won a game 10-0.

“That will be something we need to match right away because if we don’t approach it with the right attitude and the right mentality there could be a wee bit of a leveller.

“That will not be happening because the boys will be tuned in and there will be boys getting a chance on Saturday because of injuries so there will be a wee bit of freshness about the team.”

Rose go into the game on the back of five straight league wins, the latest of which was a 2-1 success at Kennoway Star Hearts on Saturday.

But the Rose boss admitted: “It was probably the most unconvincing win I think I’ve ever had. It wasn’t a very good game.

“We scored two brilliant goals and we had a lot of the ball but some our passing was bit off and we were mishitting things.

“It was just an off-day but we should be going up there and making the game a bit more comfortable than it was.”