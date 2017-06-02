Rose out to make it three out of three under Bradley

Linlithgow Rose will look to finish with a flourish at Jeanfield on Saturday with a third successive win under new boss Mark Bradley.

Saturday’s 3-1 victory at Lochee was followed by a fine 2-0 win at Bonnyrigg on Wednesday which ended the defending champions’ hopes of retaining their tile.

Bradley has been delighted with the response he has had from his players and is hopeful they can produce more of the same at Jeanfield Swifts.

He said: “The boys worked hard against Lochee and they did their job and stuck to what we asked them to do.

“Obviously there’s no pressure on them, but with the season they’ve had it was good for them to get a win against a team that’s been up at the top end of the league.”

The Bonnyrigg game was a step up with the home side needing a win to keep their title hopes alive - but again Bradley was happy with the way side handled the occasion.

He said: “We had to change the shape a wee bit because of a lack in numbers but it worked in our favour. I thought we were in control for a lot of the game.

“We rode our luck a few times, but we worked hard to earn that luck and it was good to go away from home and score two good goals.”

Rose were without striker Tommy Coyne, but both Kevin Kelbie and Conor Kelly were on target and Bradley conceded an over-reliance on Coyne’s goals has been a problem for Rose this season.

