Rose will have to get over ’Hill in next round

Glasgow side Maryhill Juniors stand between Linlithgow Rose and a place in the last eight of this year’s Scottish Junior Cup.

Todd Lumsden’s side managed to avoid the remaining big guns when the fifth round draw was made in Glasgow this week.

Instead they will travel along the M8 on February 18 to face a Maryhill side - and will be hot favourites to go through.

Maryhill play in the same West Super League First Division as Blantyre Vics, the side comprehensively despatched in the last round.

They currently sit second bottom of the table - one place below Blantyre - after a season of struggle following last season’s promotion from the Central District League.

However Rose boss Todd Lumsden will be taking nothing for granted when the match is played at Lochburn Park on Saturday, February 18.

The Glasgow side already have one East Superleague scalp under their belts, having beaten Fauldhouse United on penalties in their fourth round replay on Saturday.

He said: “We need to make sure that we do the right things. They will be up for it just as much as us so we need to guard against that.

“We’ll have people going to watch them and prepare training based on what we know.”

But before then Rose will focus on trying to improve their own lowly league position, starting on Saturday when they travel through to Fife to face Hill of Beath Hawthorn.

It’s a quick return to the Kingdom for Rose following last week’s disappointing 1-1 draw at Dundonald Bluebell.

Lumsden admitted: “It was a case of two points dropped on Saturday.

“The conditions were difficult for both teams so it wasn’t the best of games to watch or take part in.

“In the second half I thought we probably shaded it and had done enough. They had one good chance in the first half but we had three or four good chances in the second half.

“The second penalty was crucial. Had we tucked that away, or the rebound away, 2-0 at that stage the game was probably beyond them.

“But that game them a bit of a lift and we didn’t defend their goal particularly well.”

“We’ve played Hill of Beath already this season and it was a bit of a stuffy game against them. We just need to prepare right and go with a positive attitude.”