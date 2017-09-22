So far so ‘quite good’ - could be better for Warriors boss

Stenhousemuir boss Brown Ferguson says he is reasonably happy with the progress made so far by his new-look side.

Saturday’s draw with Annan stretched the Warriors’ unbeaten run to five games as they try to plot a path back up to League 1 following last season’s relegation.

And while he would like to have more points on the board, with just three players left from last season Ferguson knows his side need time to gel.

He said: “I think we should be on more points, given the way games have gone.

“You can look at that in two ways. I feel as though in every game so far we’ve performed better than the opposition. We are a team that is still trying come together and when you add all these things into the mix it should give us confidence going ahead.

“As a team we’re continuously going to get to know each other better and as the season progresses these draws hopefully become wins.”

Ferguson admitted to having mixed feelings about coming away from Annan with a point.

He said: “A point away from home in any division is never a bad point.

“In the game there were spells we performed well and if one or two things had gone our way decision-wise we would have won the match.

“On the flip side, given our play on the day we deserved the win but we never took the chances.

“There’s got to be an element of disappointment. I want the players to be disappointed not to take the three points but at the same time you’ve got to step back and say it’s a point which allows us to keep moving forward.

“But we do want to convert more of these away points into away wins.”

Next up on Saturday is a home match with a Berwick side now under the management of ex-Bonnyrigg Rose boss Robbie Horn.

Ferguson said: “We should be going into Saturday’s game with confidence, after beating Peterhead and Cowdenbeath in our last two home encounters.

“Berwick have had a change of manager with Robbie coming in and got a fantastic win at the weekend.

“They will be coming up here confident they can perform and do well so we’ve got to be on our guard and very ruthless in our play and be very aggressive in how we approach the match.

“It’s going to be a very tough encounter for us but hopefully it’s a tougher encounter for Berwick.”