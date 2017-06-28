Strickland returns to Linlithgow from Bo’ness

Colin Strickland is set to be the latest player to cross the great divide from Bo’ness United to Linlithgow Rose.

Although the move has still to be officially confirmed, Strickland revealed his impending switch on Twitter.

He tweeted: “Chuffed to be back at @LRFC1889.”

Strickland moved from Linlithgow to Bo’ness last summer, along with brothers Roddy and Ruari MacLennan who have also now switched back to Rose for next season.

Robert Sloan is also moving from Bo’ness to Linlithgow while Stewart Devine, made the switch from Newton Park during the course of last season, has extended his contract at Prestonfield.