Top ties await in Scottish Junior Cup second round

The draw for the second round of this year's Scottish Junior Cup has thrown up some cup crackers.

Among the sides going for glory this season are Kirkintilloch Rob Roy and Stewart Maxwell's side - who thumped Glenrothes in the first round - have another home tie, against Central District side Carluke Rovers.

Bonnyrigg Rose, who beat Rob Roy in the quarter-finals last season before losing to Auchinleck Talbot, are away East Region rivals Fauldhouse United.

Mark Bradley's Linlithgow Rose, also beaten semi-finalists last time out, travel to Ayrshire side Lugar Boswell Thistle while Bo'ness United are also away, at Brechin Vics.

Cumbernauld United, who beat former winners Tayport in the first round, make a quick return to Fife to face Thornton Hibs while their local rivals Kilsyth Rangers host Stoneywood Parkvale.

Surprise East Superleague challengers Dundonald Bluebell will visit Thorniewood United and Camelon are at home to Hall Russell United while Glasgow giants Pollok are away to Royal Albert.

Holders Glenafton are away to Ayrshire rivals Dalry Thistle and beaten finalists Auchinleck have a home tie with Forres Thistle.

However the top tie may well be the clash between West Super League side Kilbirnie Ladeside and East Superleague leaders Penicuik Athletic.

The full draw is:

Shotts Bon Accord v Muirkirk

Newmacher v Dyce

Lanark United v Dalkeith Thistle

Longside v Carnoustie Panmure

Vale of Clyde v Arbroath Vics

West Calder United v Scone Thistle

Tranent v Easthouses Lily

Kirkintilloch Rob Roy v Carluke Rovers

Lochee United v Armadale Thistle

Hill of Beath v Buckie Rovers

Lesmahagow v Arthurlie

Auchinleck Talbot v Forres Thistle

Dufftown v Oakley United

Forfar Albion v Haddington Athletic

Kilsyth Rangers v Stoneywood/Parkvale

Sunnybank v Ashfield

Kilbirnie Ladeside v Penicuik Athletic

Glasgow Perthshire v Kinnoul

Hermes v Blairgowrie

Forth Wanderers v Irvine Vics

Fauldhouse United v Bonnyrigg Rose

Irvine Meadow XI v Broxburn Athletic

St Roch's v Bellshill Athletic

Neilston v Downfield

Dundee East Craigie v Newtongrange Star

Troon v Stoneyburn

Montrose Roselea v Couper Angus

Port Glasgow v Petershill

Rossvale v Edinburgh United

Wishaw v Arniston Rangers

Thorniewood United v Dundonald Bluebell

Maud v Harthill Royal

Broughty Athletic v Bathgate Thistle

Rutherglen Glencairn v Glentanar

Craigmark Burntonians v Cumnock

Cruden Bay v Banks o'Dee

Crossgates Primrose v Newburgh

Kilwinning Rangers v Larkhall Thistle

Brechin Vics v Bo'ness United

Girvan v East Kilbride Thistle

Gartcairn v Whitehills

Kennoway Star Hearts v Clydebank

Camelon v Hall Russell United

Whitletts Victoria v Jeanfield Swifts

St Anthony's v Yoker Athletic

Ardrossan Winton Rovers v Dunbar United

Lochore Welfare v Spey Valley

Dalry Thistle v Glenafton Athletic

Beith v Inverness City

Royal Albert v Pollok

Vale of Leven v Luncarty

Cambuslang Rangers v Stonehaven

Benburb v Craigroyston

Blantyre Victoria v Lochgelly Albert

Aberdeen University v Johnstone Burgh

Thornton Hibs v Cumbernauld United

Aberdeen East End v Blackburn United

Sauchie v Largs Thistle

Hurlford United v Nairn St Ninian

Dundee Violet v Forfar West End

Musselburgh Athletic v Darvel

Lugar Boswell Thistle v Linlithgow Rose

Buchanaven Hearts v Whitburn

Annbank United v Colony Park

Ties are due to be played on Saturday, October 28.