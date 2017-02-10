Tranent await winners of Linlithgow v Bo’ness cup derby

A trip to Tranent awaits the winners of the DJ Laing East Of Scotland Cup second round derby clash between Linlithgow Rose and Bo’ness United.

No date has yet been fixed for the showdown between Rose and Bo’ness, the current holders, but whichever of the Superleague sides prevails will be confident of further progress against a Tranent side currently mid-table in the East Premier League.

The full draw is -

Broxburn Athletic v Lochgelly Albert/Broughty Athletic

Blairgowrie v Whitburn Juniors

Penicuik Athletic v Jeanfield Swifts

Dundee North End v Crossgates Primrose

Tranent Juniors v Linlithgow Rose/Bo’ness Utd

Sauchie Juniors v Kelty Hearts/Hill Of Beath Hawthorn

Carnoustie Panmure v Downfield/Bonnyrigg Rose

Newtongrange Star v Musselburgh Athletic/St Andrews United