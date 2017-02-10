Tranent await winners of Linlithgow v Bo’ness cup derby

A trip to Tranent awaits the winners of the DJ Laing East Of Scotland Cup second round derby clash between Linlithgow Rose and Bo’ness United.
No date has yet been fixed for the showdown between Rose and Bo’ness, the current holders, but whichever of the Superleague sides prevails will be confident of further progress against a Tranent side currently mid-table in the East Premier League.
The full draw is -
Broxburn Athletic v Lochgelly Albert/Broughty Athletic
Blairgowrie v Whitburn Juniors
Penicuik Athletic v Jeanfield Swifts
Dundee North End v Crossgates Primrose
Tranent Juniors v Linlithgow Rose/Bo’ness Utd
Sauchie Juniors v Kelty Hearts/Hill Of Beath Hawthorn
Carnoustie Panmure v Downfield/Bonnyrigg Rose
Newtongrange Star v Musselburgh Athletic/St Andrews United