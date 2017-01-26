Tyrell faces up to old foes

Kilsyth Rangers defender Mark Tyrell thought his days of taking on top East Region sides were over when he switched to his local side from Linlithgow Rose during the summer.

But on Saturday old foes Bonnyrigg Rose stand in the way of Rangers and a place in the last 16 of the Scottish Junior Cup.

Bonnyrigg have taken over from Linlithgow as the junior game’s flagbearers in the senior Scottish Cup, but after their defeat by Hibs last weekend Tyrell is hoping Kilsyth can catch them on a downer.

He said: “It will be a hard game, we’ve got to be the massive underdogs. Bonnyrigg have obviously picked up the last few years.

“I’ve played them a lot of times and it’s never an easy game playing them. I thought my time playing against teams in the East was over so it’s funny how these things happen.

“But it’s hard to keep your mind on the juniors at the time when you’re excited about playing the big senior teams.

“It just depends. Last year at Linlinthgow we played Ross County and it was a great occasion for the club and the fans. It was brilliant, we showed up quite well against them. Then the following week we played in the Scottish Junior Cup and we got put out against Kilwinning quite comfortably.

“Obviously we’ll be hoping for the same result, but you can never tell. It’s how it happens on the day.

“Bonnyrigg will be massive favourites but we’ll be hoping to give them a right good game.”