Bo’ness United will have to defeat Blantyre Vics at the second attempt to make further progress in this season’s Scottish Junior Cup.

In one of the few games to beat the weather the sides fought out a 2-2 draw at Hamilton Accies’ Superseal Stadium.

After falling behind, to a Jordon O’Donnell goal, Bo’ness hit back to lead with goals from Fraser Keast and Jack Simpson.

But O’Donnell struck again and the sides will have to do it all again for a place in the last 32 in a re play at Bo’ness.