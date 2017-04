Linlithgow Rose’s home groans continued as they went down 2-0 to Penicuik Athletics at Prestonfield on Saturday.

Rose now haven’t won a Superleague match since November 5 - and last won a league game at home on August 20.

First-half goals by Andy Forbes and John MacDonald gave second-placed Penicuik the points and leaves Linlithgow languishing just above the relegation zone.

Check out the video highlights, courtesy of BSM Media,