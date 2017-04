Linlithgow Rose were in seventh heaven as they blasted their way past Gartcairn into the semi-finals of the Scottish Junior Cup.

A Tommy Coyne double took his tally in this season’s competition to 13 in five games while goals from Kevin Kelbie, Robbie McNab, Lewis Small, Harvey Swann and an own goal completed the rout of the Central Second Division minnows.

Check out the video highlights courtesy of BSM Media.