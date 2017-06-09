Grangemouth Broncos looking to develop new talent

Flag football side Grangemouth Broncos are holding a special development day at their Whitecross base on Sunday.

Broncos have teamed up with two of Scotland’s other top sides - Aberdeen Oilcats and Glasgow Hornets - to organise the event.

The aim is to give the clubs’ fringe players a runout and to let potential new players find out a bit more about the sport.

Senior coach Jimmy Thomson explained: “During the year we play some games that are really tight.

“We have a really big squad and can’t give some of the back-ups game time.

“The other clubs have the same problem so we came up with the idea of a development day. Only the back-ups will play, or new folk.

“We’ll work with the people that are back-ups and try and find anything which will improve their skills can’t and then run a round-robin of games. But we’re also open to anyone who wants to come along and try out the sport.”

Sunday’s event will begin at 10am. Flag football is a non-contact version of American football.