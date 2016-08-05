Ex-Arbroath boss is McGlynn’s new Linlithgow assistant

Linlithgow Rose boss Davie McGlynn has drafted in former Arbroath manager Todd Lumsden as his new assistant.

Lumsden replaces Calvin Shand following his departure for the manager’s job at Musselburgh.

Lumsden’s appointment is part of an overhaul of his backroom staff which also includes the appointment of Joe Hamill as player/coach and Stevie Ellison as goalkeeping coach.

They join Alan Lochtie, phyiso with St Johnstone when they won the Scottish Cup in 2014, who took up a similar position with Rose earlier this year.

McGlynnsaid: “It’s important to have the right people working with you and it’s taken a bit of time but I’m delighted with the team, we have in place.”

On the playing front McGlynn has also signed former Stirling Albion and Falkirk midfielder Robbie Dunlop who played as a trialist against Beith on Sunday and then sccored twice against Cumbernauld on Wednesday.