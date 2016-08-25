Junior cup: Clubs learn opponents in first round draw

The road to glory for Scotland’s junior clubs has begun with the draw for the first round of this season’s Scottish Junior Cup.

A total of 31 ties were drawn with the rest of the clubs not involved receiving byes into the second round.

Bellshill Athletic might well wish they were one of those sides after probably being handed as tough test as they could get away to East Region Superleague giants Bo’ness United.

Lesmahagow also face a difficult task against Ayrshire side Irvine Meadow, although they do have home advantage.

Camelon have a home tie against fellow East Region side Whitburn.

Fife sides involved in the first round include Kennoway Star Hearts away to Armadale Thistle, Thornton Hibs at home to Dunbar United, Kirkcaldy YM away to Pumpherston and Dundonald Bluebell away to Ardrossan Winton Rovers.

The full draw is as follows:

Armadale Thistle v Kennoway Star Hearts

Wishaw v Cumnock

Kirriemuir Thistle v Easthouses

Whitletts Victoria v Buckie Rovers

Ellon United v Glasgow Perthshire

Newburgh Thistle v Sauchie

Ardeer Thistle v East Kilbride Thistle

Buchanhaven Hearts v Culter

Thornton Hibs v Dunbar United

New Elgin v Dundee North End

Jeanfield Swift v Lugar Boswell Thistle

Livingston v Cruden Bay

Pumpherston v Kirkcaldy YM

Saltcoats Victoria v Renfrew

West Calder v Stoneywood Parkvale

Vale of Clyde v Sunnybank

Irvine Vics v Newtongrange Star

Newburgh v Hermes

Largs Thistle v Blantyre Vics

Port Glasgow v Whitehills

Lochee United v Hurlford

Bo’ness United v Bellshill Athletic

Lesmahagow v Irvine Meadow

Haddington v Troon

Dundee East Craigie v Bathgate Thistle

Broxburn v Glenafton

Ardrossan Winton Rovers v Dundonald Bluebell

Camelon v Whitburn

St Roch’s v Kilwinning Rangers

Kilbirnie Ladeside v Banchory

Arbroath Vics v Crossgates

Matches due to be played on Saturday, September 24, kick-off 2.30pm.

All other teams received byes.