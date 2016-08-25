Junior cup: Clubs learn opponents in first round draw

The road to glory for Scotland’s junior clubs has begun with the draw for the first round of this season’s Scottish Junior Cup.
A total of 31 ties were drawn with the rest of the clubs not involved receiving byes into the second round.
Bellshill Athletic might well wish they were one of those sides after probably being handed as tough test as they could get away to East Region Superleague giants Bo’ness United.
Lesmahagow also face a difficult task against Ayrshire side Irvine Meadow, although they do have home advantage.
Camelon have a home tie against fellow East Region side Whitburn.
Fife sides involved in the first round include Kennoway Star Hearts away to Armadale Thistle, Thornton Hibs at home to Dunbar United, Kirkcaldy YM away to Pumpherston and Dundonald Bluebell away to Ardrossan Winton Rovers.
The full draw is as follows:
Armadale Thistle v Kennoway Star Hearts
Wishaw v Cumnock
Kirriemuir Thistle v Easthouses
Whitletts Victoria v Buckie Rovers
Ellon United v Glasgow Perthshire
Newburgh Thistle v Sauchie
Ardeer Thistle v East Kilbride Thistle
Buchanhaven Hearts v Culter
Thornton Hibs v Dunbar United
New Elgin v Dundee North End
Jeanfield Swift v Lugar Boswell Thistle
Livingston v Cruden Bay
Pumpherston v Kirkcaldy YM
Saltcoats Victoria v Renfrew
West Calder v Stoneywood Parkvale
Vale of Clyde v Sunnybank
Irvine Vics v Newtongrange Star
Newburgh v Hermes
Largs Thistle v Blantyre Vics
Port Glasgow v Whitehills
Lochee United v Hurlford
Bo’ness United v Bellshill Athletic
Lesmahagow v Irvine Meadow
Haddington v Troon
Dundee East Craigie v Bathgate Thistle
Broxburn v Glenafton
Ardrossan Winton Rovers v Dundonald Bluebell
Camelon v Whitburn
St Roch’s v Kilwinning Rangers
Kilbirnie Ladeside v Banchory
Arbroath Vics v Crossgates
Matches due to be played on Saturday, September 24, kick-off 2.30pm.
All other teams received byes.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.