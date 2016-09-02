Last year’s heroes Linlithgow Rose up for the cup again

Linlithgow Rose are back on the Scottish Cup trail on Saturday when they travel to face South of Scotland League outfit Threave Rovers.

The Prestonfield outfit were one of the stories of last season’s competition after a memorable run which saw them become the first junior side ever to reach the last 16.

Rose’s fairytale run eventually came to an end when they lost 5-2 to Premiership Ross County, but only after an incredible journey all over the country which took them to play opponents in Gala, Inverness, Wick and - most memorably - Forfar.

The only time they were drawn at home was against Forfar, a match they drew before memorably ousting the then League One outfit on their own ground in the replay.

Now this season’s first round draw has sent them off on their travels again - and manager Davie McGlynn says he can’t wait.

He said: “It’s tremendous, I love it. The boys are absolutely buzzing.

“It’s great to have the chance to pit your wits against different teams and players, and different managers, all the players love it.

“Last season was amazing for the club; to go through all the rounds and end up playing Ross County at Dingwall is something which will go down in the history of the club.

“It would be great to do something similar again but the main thing on Saturday is, as with any cup tie, to make sure we are in the draw for the next round.

“We’ve had Threave watched and done our homework on them and we’ll have a plan in place and make sure the players are prepared properly.”