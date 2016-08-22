Linlithgow Rose 4 Lochee 1: Rose revival continues with third win

Linlithgow Rose made it three wins on the trot as they eventually disposed of 10-man Lochee United at Prestonfield on Saturday.

Rose’s 4-1 success continued their revival as they look to bounce back from defeats in their opening two fixtures.

Lochee nearly went behind early in the match when, after seven minutes, Tommy Coyne came close with a header, but the offside flag was up.

Blair Batchelor picked up an early yellow card after just 13 minutes for a foul on Ross Gallacher.

Minutes later Lochee had claims for a penalty turned down by referee Mike Taylor when Bryan Deasley went down in the box.

At the other end, following a fine ball in from Robbie McNab, Coyne rose to head home from point blank range but keeper Mark Fotheringham saved well.

Lochee threatened in the 25th minute when a long range shot from Scot McComiskie was palmed away by Richie Barnard.

Lochee’s Lonan was booked for a foul on Ross Gray before the turning point of the match came just after the hour mark.

Batchelor was brought down in the box and denied a goalscoring opportunity by Hay.

The Lochee defender was shown a straight red card an a penalty awarded to Rose which Coyne coolly slotted high into the net,

Lochee’s Scott Webster made way for Reece Ritchie and, with play still relatively even, the last action of the half was a long range left footed shot from Rose’s Jack Beaumont which went just wide of the target.

Shortly after the restart, Gray’s cross from the left came back off the bar as the Rose searched for that all important second goal.

However, on the hour mark, 10 man Lochee equalised when Bradley Donaldson was caught out by a long ball and Deasley ran through the Rose defence to slip the ball low past Barnard.

In the 64th minute Kevin Kelbie’s angled shot crashed off the crossbar but, just a minute later, Gray cut inside his marker and unleashed a fine strike which flew high into the net past keeper Fotheringham to edge the Rose ahead once again.

Lochee’s Philip Hagan was replaced by Jamie Montgomery, while for Rose Graham Weir replaced Kelbie.

The visitors continued to battle and Joe Hamill did very well to clear Deasley’s cross close to the line under pressure from No 9.

But Rose put the match out of sight in the 82nd minute when Gray picked up a McNab cross and squared the ball to Weir who sent the ball low into the net at the near post.

Lochee protested that the goal was offside and their manager George Shields was sent to the stand.

Hamill was then replaced by Reece Donaldson for the home side and Patrick Martin replaced Gallacher for Lochee.

As the clock hit 90 minutes, Reece Donaldson’s low cross trickled to Coyne whose shot on the turn was stopped by Fotheringham.

However there was still time for Coyne to grab another goal when he slammed home Gray’s cross.

In added time, following a lovely move involving Coyne, Batchelor and Weir, Gray beat the offside trap and was through on goal but his shot hit the keeper’s outstretched leg.

From the resultant corner which was quickly taken Beaumont hit the bar in the final action of the match.