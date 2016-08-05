mcglynn targeting title

Linlithgow Rose boss Davie McGlynn begins his second season in charge at Prestonfield on Saturday with a title triumph in his sights.

Rose - who face Broughty Athletic at home on Saturday - haven’t won the East Superleague crown since 2013 and McGlynn wants to rectify that this season.

He believes the aspirations of the supporters and the standards set by the club demand nothing else.

He said: “We’ll be trying to win the league.

“You want to compete for every competition you play in. The standards at this club are very, very high and will continue to be that way.

“We need to get off to a good start and it’s important you win your home games.

“We were a bit sluggish at the start last year so we’ll be looking to get the points on the board on Saturday which will set us up for going to Camelon next Wednesday. You don’t want to be playing catch up early on in the season.

“It’s nice to do things with a bit of style and play good football and we try do that. But winning is the most important thing.

“We have to make sure we win as often as we can and that if we don’t we have at least given our all.”

Rose finished third last season and again expects the two sides who were ahead of them - Bonnyrigg Rose and Kelty Hearts - plus Bo’ness United to be their main rivals.

He said: “The other three sides have strengthened and we have to make sure we are properly prepared with a game plan when the time comes to play them.

Season tickets will be available on Saturday and are priced £72 for adults and £36 for concessions.