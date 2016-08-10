Opening day setback for Rose as Broughty leave with all three points

Linlithgow Rose kicked off their East superleague campaign with a disappointing home defeat at the hands of Broughty Athletic on Saturday.

An injury-depleted Rosee created very little in the first half, although a long range Jack Beaumont effort was just wide and a low Tommy Coyne shot across goal drifted just past.

AT the other end Mair whipped a good cross into the box and Collier was unlucky not to get his head to the ball.

Just before half-time a chance fell to Blair Batchelor on the edge of the box following a corner but he blasted high over.

Sevein minutes into the second half referee Duncan Williams judged Beaumont to have handled in the box and Jamie McCunnie sent Richie Barnard the wrong way from the spot.

Despite going behind, the Rose failed to move up a gear, although Broughty keeper Ross did well to punch clear a fine free-kick from Beaumont.

Broughty might have extended their lead when McLellan was presented with a chance from point blank range, but he failed to get the vital touch.

Rose fell further behind on 75 minutes when Jamie Winter strolled through the defence and fired a shot past Barnard.

The home side were handed a lifeline in the 84th minute. They had the ball in the net, but the linesman raised his flag and after consultation, the referee brandished a straight red card to Broughty’s Suttie for handball on the line and awarded Rose a penalty.

Coyne sent Ross the wrong way to score.

In the 88th minute, there was a chance for Coyne to equalise but his shot lacked power.