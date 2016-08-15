Penicuik 0 Linlithgow Rose 2: Kelbie at the double

Kevin Kelbie hit a brace as Rose secured a vital East Superleague win.

The Rose travelled to Penicuik desperate to put points on the board in the East Superleague after losing their opening two matches. Kelbie returned to the starting line up with Hamill on the bench as Rose started out with a 3-5- 2 formation.

Linlithgow started well with some decent passing moves but a Kelbie shot which was deflected wide was as near as they came in the opening minutes. Penicuik broke forward down the right but the cross was poor and easily cleared by Bradley Donaldson. On ten minutes the Rose took the lead when Beaumont’s cross from the left was headed back across goal by Thom and Kelbie scored easily from close range.

Penicuik began to come more into the game and Thom did well to clear a dangerous cross from Lough at the expense of a corner and the same man also blocked Scott’s shot after a fine run from the winger. Midway through the half Lough headed straight at Rose keeper, Barnard, after a good run and cross from Barr. After 32 minutes Barnard could only get a hand to a low cross from the right and the ball fell perfectly for Scott only six yards out, however his shot was magnificently blocked by Bradley Donaldson to save the day for the Rose.

As half time approached Penicuik came close again when McCallum beat the offside trap but his chip from the left side of the box came back off the crossbar. The half time whistle from referee Cairns came with the Rose retaining their slender advantage but with a lot to do to secure the three points.

Before the second half began the Rose made a change with Hamill coming on for Reece Donaldson as they switched to a 4-5- 1 set up. There was an early chance when Shirra drove forward from midfield and played in Coyne but his rising shot was touched over by keeper Bejaoui.

A couple of minutes later a good lay off from McCallum gave Lough a glimpse of goal but his shot went across goal and wide of the far post.

Just after the hour mark Penicuik brought on Lister for Scott but only three minutes later they fell further behind. Full back Noble fouled Gray out on the right touchline and Beaumont swung in the free kick for Kelbie to get up and head the ball high past the keeper.

Penicuik replaced Somerville with Scott but the Rose should have gone further ahead when Coyne crossed perfectly to Kelbie but he volleyed high over the bar.

With 20 minutes to go McNab missed a long kick out from Bejaoui letting McCallum in but Barnard turned his shot round the post. That was as good as it got for the home team as the Rose dominated the closing stages. After Sproule came on for Noble in Penicuik’s final change, Coyne made a great run down the right and found Kelbie but he was denied by a terrific save from the keeper.

Weir replaced Gray for the last ten minutes and with three minutes to go Kelbie found Coyne with a lovely diagonal pass but his wonderful volley hit the bar and went over. Incredibly Hamill repeated the pass and this time Coyne beautifully chipped the keeper but the ball came back off the bar. In the last minute of added time Kelbie missed another great opportunity for his hat trick when he volleyed wide with the goal at his mercy.