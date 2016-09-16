Pupils to Queensferry High proud as they fly the flag for Scotland in School Games event

Queensferry High School was represented by 13 pupils at the recent School Games in Loughborough.

A total of 12 pupils from the school competed for Scotland East Volleyball in the UK-wide multi-sports games while another turned out for Scotland in the athletics.

Seven girls from Queensferry - including vice-captain Emma Waldie plus Amy Rankin, Anna Crawford, Ellie Stewart, Hannah Cochrane, Megan Hall and Rhian Murphy competed for Scotland East Girls and started the volleyball tournament well, taking a first set lead against England juniors before losing 2-1.

They then beat Wales and Ireland 2-0 and beating Scotland West 2-0 in the qualifying rounds, but a narrow loss to eventual gold medalists England Cadets meant the East girls had to face Scotland West a second time in the bronze medal match.

The East girls were not able to replicate their form from the qualifying pools so finished fourth, but have received significant praise as being the best Scotland East girls team to compete at the School Games and they have learned so much from the experience.

Five boys from the school - Calum Gibson, Fraser Glass, Gregor Glass, Harris Ritchie and Logan Darling - competed for Scotland East Boys who were not able to match the athleticism and experience of the England Cadets and England Juniors, most of whom train every day, losing 2-0 to both teams on the opening day.

The boys rallied and with some outstanding performances beat Wales 2-0, Scotland West 2-0, and Northern Ireland 2-1 to set up a bronze medal rematch with Northern Ireland.

They showed the School Games values of passion and determination to close out a very close opening set 25-23 before going on to take the bronze medal with a 25-19 win over Northern Ireland in set two.

Meanwhile Ben Grant represented Scotland in the 400 metres where he came seventh with a time of 53.2 seconds.

Ben was disappointed not to match his pb of 50.76 but said he was exhausted after travel and a late opening ceremony – all part of the athlete learning experience which he can prepare for in future events.

Ben also participated in the 4 x 400m relay, finishing a respectable fourth place with his team mates and was happy with his performance with a personal split of 51.8.