Queensferry pupils are on the ball as they earn call-ups to prestigious School Games event

A round dozen pupils from Queensferry High School have been called up for next week’s UK School Games in Loughborough.

Seven girls and five boys will represent Scotland East at volleyball in the prestigious multi-sport event for the UK’s elite young athletes.

Logan Darling, Calum Gibson, Fraser Glass, Gregor Glass and Harris Ritchie are in the boys’s squad while Emma Waldie (vice-captain), Hannah Cochrane, Anna Crawford, Megan Hall, Rhian Murphy, Amy Rankin and Ellie Stewart made the girls’ selection.

The pupils all train and play volleyball at the City of Edinburgh Volleyball Youth Academy, which is based at Queensferry HS.

Academy head coach Ian Brownlee said: “The School Games are an outstanding experience for our young volleyball athletes. They will learn so much, not just competing at the Games, but just being part of the whole experience of a multi-sport event and dealing with the ups and downs of a four-day international tournament.

Queensferry Cluster Active Schools Co-ordinator Heather Brownlee added: “I am delighted that the many years of Queensferry High School and cluster primary schools partnering with City of Edinburgh Volleyball is paying such great dividends.”