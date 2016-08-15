Rose back on winning track as theymake their points at third attempt

Linlithgow Rose got back on the winning track when Kevin Kelbie’s double gave them a 2-0 victory at Penicuik on Saturday.

Rose travelled to Penicuik desperate to put points on the board in the East Superleague after losing their opening two matches.

Kelbie returned to the starting line up with Joe Hamill on the bench as Rose started out with a 3-5-2 formation.

They began well with some decent passing moves but a Kelbie shot which was deflected wide was as near as they came in the opening minutes.

At the other end Penicuik broke forward down the right but the cross was poor and easily cleared by Bradley Donaldson.

Rose took the lead on 10 minutes when Jack Beaumont’s cross from the left was headed back across goal by Gary Thom and Kelbie scored easily from close range.

Penicuik began to come more into the game and Thom did well to clear a dangerous cross from Keith Lough at the expense of a corner and the same man also blocked Steven Scott’s shot after a fine run from the winger.

Midway through the half Lough headed straight at Rose keeper Richie Barnard, after a good run and cross from Lewis Barr.

Penicuik came close to levelling after 32 minutes when Barnard could only get a hand to a low cross from the right and the ball fell perfectly for Scott only six yards out, however his shot was magnificently blocked by Bradley Donaldson to save the day for the Rose.

As half time approached Penicuik threatened again when Ryan McCallum beat the offside trap but his chip from the left side of the box came back off the crossbar.

The half-time whistle from referee Cairns came with the Rose retaining their slender advantage but with a lot to do to secure the three points.

Before the second half began the Rose made a change with Hamill coming on for Reece Donaldson as they switched to a 4-5-1 set up.

There was an early chance when Andy Shirra drove forward from midfield and played in Tommy Coyne but his rising shot was touched over by keeper Youssef Bejaoui.

A couple of minutes later a good lay off from McCallum gave Lough a glimpse of goal but his shot went across goal and wide of the far post.

But the home side were up against it when they fell further behind after 64 minutes.

Full-back Steven Noble fouled Ross Gray out on the right touchline and Beaumont swung in the free-kick for Kelbie to get up and head the ball high past the keeper.

Rose should have gone further ahead when Coyne crossed perfectly to Kelbie but this time he volleyed high over the bar.

With 20 minutes left Robbie McNab missed a long kick out from Bejaoui letting McCallum in but Barnard turned his shot round the post.

That was as good as it got for the home team as the Rose dominated the closing stages.

Coyne made a great run down the right and found Kelbie but he was denied by a terrific save from the keeper.

Kelbie then found Coyne with a lovely diagonal pass but his wonderful volley hit the bar and went over.

Incredibly Hamill repeated the pass and this time Coyne beautifully chipped the keeper but the ball came back off the bar.

In the last minute of added time Kelbie missed another great opportunity for his hat trick when he volleyed wide with the goal at his mercy.

In the end Rose might have won by more but will be relieved to finally get some points on the board.