Rose hit Cumbernauld for six to complete pre-season build-up

Linlithgow Rose completed their build-up to the new season with a 6-1 success over Cumbernauld United at Prestonfield on Wednesday.

It took the Rose just three minutes to open the scoring, Blair Batchelor volleying high into the net after a corner was only half-cleared.

It was one way traffic and Rose scored three goals in four minutes to kill off any chance of the match being competitive.

New signing Robbie McNab scored in the 18th minute and two minutes later Bradley Donaldson surged up the right and played a fine cross to Ross Gray who slotted the ball into the corner of the net

It was 4-0 in the 22nd minute as Cumbernauld failed to clear their lines and the ball trundled to Kevin Kelbie who squeezed it into the net.

Batchelor had a long range shot stopped by Cumbernauld keeper Barry Fraser who then touched a curling Gray effort over the bar.

But Rose scored again in the 36th minute with a spectacular 35 yard dipping shot from Jack Beaumont and McNab added a sixth two minutes later with a fierce low drive following a good run.

Cumbernauld reduced the deficit six minutes into the second period when keeper Ally when Adams fumbled a low cross from the right and somehow the ball ended up in the back of the net.

A Kelbie shot hit the bar and Gary Thom had an opportunity but headed over but the remainder of the match lacked much action, although Steph McDonald had a chance for the visitors but blasted over.

However Rose suffered a blow when Jackie Myles was stretchered off and injuries remain a concern ahead of the start of the league campaign on Saturday.