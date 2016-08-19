Rose off and running after false starts

Linlithgow Rose are going for three in a row when they face Lochee United on Saturday after finally getting their season off and running.

After the false starts of defeats by Broughty and Camelon Davie McGlynn’s side have out their first points on the board with back-to-back wins over Penicuik and Broxburn.

Next up for Rose as they seek to claw back early ground lost on their title rivals is a Lochee side who have started well and are third in the table with three wins out of four so far.

McGlynn said: “George [Shields] has got them playing well.

“They’re a big, strong, physical team so we’ll have to be our guard and make sure we’re properly prepared.”

McGlynn was delighted to see his side break their duck at Penicuik and then follow that up against Broxburn at Prestonfield on Wednesday.

But while that gave Rose a quickfire victory double McGlynn admits he’ll now be glad to see the back of midweek games from now until later in the season.

He said: “It means that Todd and I can work a lot more with the guys in training, which is something we haven’t been able to with the injuries we have had.

“We have brought down the age of the squad this season because you can’t just have experienced players. You have to have a balance.

“Our injury situation has meant we’ve had to throw some of the younger players in at the deep end.

“But now we’ve got the chance to work a bit more on the training ground and if the players can buy into what Todd and I are trying to do they’ll be happy, we’ll be happy and so will the fans.”

McGlynn was pleased with the character his side showed to battle back to victory against Broxburn.

He said: “You’re never going to toally dominate a game for 90 minutes.

“The other team are always going to have a spell, whether it’s five minutes or so, and when Broxburn had their spell they scored.

“It was a softish penalty for the equaliser but we’ll take them.

“I thought the players showed great character to come back so quickly and the second goal really pleased me - it was a great move and a great finish by Kevin.

“Thats three in two games for him but he could have had six or seven.

“Against Penicuik he scored two but missed another two chances he really should be scoring.

“But he’s getting into good positions and the main thing is we’re still making chances.

“It was good to get Graham Weir back. We still have four key players injured and we’re still looking to bring players in if we can.”