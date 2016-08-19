Sharks have too much bite for Giants as they lift Aussie Rules title in Linlithgow showdown

Glasgow Sharks were crowned Scotland’s Australian Rules Football champions after defeating city rivals Greater Glasgow Giants at Linlithgow Rugby Club last Saturday.

The Scottish Australian Rules Football League (SARFL) Grand Final between the city rivals was a fierce one, with the Giants having the better first quarter.

But just like the rest of the season the Sharks were the comeback kids, meaning there were only two points in it by the end of the third quarter

A massive goal by captain Andy Butler acted as a rallying cry for the rest of the team as the floodgates opened in the last quarter and the Sharks won by 120-77

Winning the championship was the culmination of commitment and dedication of the whole club, none more so than head coach Stephen Connor who has not been afraid to make changes in the squad and has created a team with talent, strength and guts.

Club president and ruckman John Mcintyre said: “This has been an exceptional year, the Giants turned up and put everything into the game.

“But thanks to the tactics of the coach we turned it around and ran out as champions, finally breaking the dominance of the Edinburgh Bloods who we beat in the semi-final.”