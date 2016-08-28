Under starter’s orders for new look Bo’ness Hill Climb

The annual Bo’ness Hill Climb will take place at Kinneil Estate next Thursday and Friday, September 3 and 4.

This year the annual Speed Hill Climb takes place on an upgraded track with a new exciting corner, a different finishing line position and new holding paddock location.

Many changes have been made to the venue layout to ensure the meeting flows smoothly with fewer delays. The changes also mean much easier access for spectators and also extra improved viewing points.

Bo’ness Hill Climb Revival Ltd are pleased to announce Peoples Ford are their main commercial partners for 2016.

The associated classic car show has been rebranded as the Bo’ness Motoring Heritage Weekend and will feature more cars and different types of vehicles on display than ever before.

The event will feature a range of legendary cars from as early as 1913 right through to the 1970s.

Those on show will include AC, Lotus, Bentley, Morgan, Aston Martin, Jaguar, Austin Healey, Porsche, Cooper and Triumph.

The Bo’ness Hill Climb was established in 1934 and racing regularly took place, including British Championship meetings, attracting top drivers from across the UK including Jim Clark, Sir Jackie Stewart, Peter Collins and Sir Stirling Moss, until 1966 when the track was closed.

In 2008, a group of dedicated enthusiasts (the Bo’ness Hill Climb Revival Ltd) re-opened the racing track with the help of Falkirk Council and staged the first competition at Kinneil for over 40 years.

This year highlights include historic racing action on both days, a huge classic car show, a trade village, children’s rides and attractions and specialist food and craft market.

Entry to the event is £10 for adults per day and is free to accompanied children under 15. Early Bird pre-event discounted tickets will be available online. Unaccompanied under 15s will not be allowed entry for safety reasons. Dogs cannot be admitted either.

Food outlets are available on site as well as memorabilia and trade stands and displays of classic cars and vintage vehicles of all ages.

Visitors should note that part of Kinneil Estate will be closed for the weekend.