Balbardie trio through to Scottish triples semis

Balbardie IBC trio Andy Jenkins, Kenny Martin and Ewan Shearer have won through to the Scottish Triples in Aberdeen in March.

They booked their place with a superb hat-trick of wins in the playdown section at Whiteinch in Glasgow last weekend.

The trio clipped the wings of Stirling in the first round proper, Midlothian in the second round, and Bainfield in the section final.

The pathway to title glory is fraught with danger as it now stands blocked in the semi-finals by East Lothian super trio Mark Johnston, Willie Wood MBE, and Derek Oliver.

And it will take a giant-killing performance of fairy-tale proportion to win that challenge against three players of huge international reputation, however the qualifying scalps captured by Balbardie included that of similar big gun trios from Midlothian and Bainfield.

The West Lothian challenge of Bryan Cooper, Stuart Johnston and Mark Allison got off to an encouraging start with wins over Galleon and East Kilbride before they lost a nail biter to Bainfield.