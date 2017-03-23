City of Edinburgh celebrate double title triumph

Volleyball side City of Edinburgh enjoyed a Super Sunday as their under-16 boys and girls’ teams both became Scottish champions.

There was cause for a double celebration at the South Quensferry-based club as the teams took Scottish Volleyball League (SVL) national titles within a few hours of each other.

The boys travelled to Oban with an undefeated record under their belt and needing only two league points from a possible six to become champions.

But they little to chance, claiming all six points with 3-0 wins over Perth and Kinross and their hosts from Oban to win the title for fourth consecutive season.

Meanwhile the girls, under Brazilian coach Juliana Facanha, had known only runners-up medals at best in recent years, with West coast side Marr College completely dominating the U16 women’s game.

And with Marr having home advantage, the girls from Queensferry were up against it as only back to back wins against third place Aberdeen Grammar School and league leaders Marr would be good enough.

However the City of Edinburgh girls overcame Aberdeen Grammar in straight sets to set up a winner takes all final match against Marr.

In the decider they took a one-set lead with their strong serving and attack play, before Marr bounced back to give themselves two set points at 22-24 to tie the game at 1-1.

But the City girls held their nerve to save the two set points and went on to win the set 26-24 and the match with a thrilling 2-0 victory.

A delighted Facanha commented “We did it!

“The girls understood the challenge they were up against as, after all, Marr have been the reigning champions for a while now.

“The City of Edinburgh girls have been playing well this season but crucially this time they withstood the pressure when it mattered most to win their first ever junior title.”

Ian Brownlee, head coach of City of Edinburgh VC’s youth programmes, added: “It really was a super Sunday with the boys holding off all the challengers who had them in their sights, and it was quite something to hold onto the title for the fourth year running.

“What really topped the day is that the girls finally made the break through they have been working towards for so long to win the gold medal and the SVL title for 2017.

“The athletes, their parents and their coaches have worked for months and years for this moment, so it is very special.”