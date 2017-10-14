Clarion praised for hosting Scottish title event

West Lothian Clarion have won praise for their organisation of the recent Scottish senior circuit and youth road race championships.

The club hosted the events at Ingliston with Matthew Ball and his helpers earning plaudits for their work in making the prestigious event such a success.

Clation's Orla Burn was second in the under-8s race

And things didn’t just go well for Clarion on the organisational side - they also enjoyed success on the bike.

In the girls’ under-12 race Katie Galloway took bronze for the host club, finishing behind Anna Reid (Speedflex RT) and Christina McGoram (Peebles) who both finished ahead of a number of the boys.

And Orla Burn also gave Clarion something to celebrate by taking second place in the under-8s race.

Unfortunately Christopher Hordon missed out as he crashed out at the final corner of his last race as a youth racer, but more seems sure to be seen of him in the junior men’s events in the years to come.