Clarion rider Alison stars at Motherwell Tour Series event

West Lothian Clarion’s Alison Bryce had an outstanding win at last week’s Tour Series Youth Support Race in Motherwell.

In hot and sunny weather, and before large crowds, she was first home in the under-16 girls race, finishing 23 seconds clear of her closest rival.

Two other Clarion riders performed at the event, which featured Olympic gold medal stars Katie Archibald and Ed Clancy. Jay Doig and George Freeman rode in the under-16 boys’ race, working well in the group in the first half of the race.

Clarion riders were also in action at the fourth race in the Ingliston Crit Series where Chris Hordon and George Freeman raced in the under-16 category in very hot conditions.

George worked hard to get back into the main group after a split in the field finishing in 10th place. At the front Chris had to chase down a breakaway, just failing to catch them on the last lap, and finished in third place.

However, Will Mitchell in the under-8 boys’ race had the best result of the evening for the Clarion. In a closely fought and exciting race, Will was just beaten into second place in the sprint for the line.

Meanwhile, the club’s Alex Ball was in action last Sunday in the 2017 Scottish Youth Omnium series, where he placed 13th in an event delayed by rain at the open air tarmac track in Dundee.

The series replicates the adult event, which has seen Scotland on the podium this year with world Champion Katie Archibald. An omnium is made up of five races: a pursuit, a scratch race, an elimination race, a points race and a Keirin, with points being awarded based on riders’ positions in each event. The racing takes place on banked tracks using bikes with a fixed gear and no brakes.

Alex said: “I’m not going to win these races at the moment so I start with the goal of gaining experience for next year. My best event is the elimination race and I was really happy to knock out about six big lads before I was eliminated.”

The club’s track coach Matt Ball said: “The style of racing is non stop and full of attacking riding. It’s a great way to learn tactical skills.”