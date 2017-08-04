Clarion rider Chris is top Scot in London

West Lothian Clarion rider Christopher Hordon was part of the Scottish Cycling team who took part in the Prudential RideLondon Youth Grand Prix at the Lee Valley VeloPark in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park last weekend.

The standard of racing was very high and on a circuit with lots of wide, open corners, the field maintained a fast pace. This, combined with the windy conditions, discouraged attacks and the group largely held together.

Chris (16) showed his experience by sheltering in the bunch to conserve energy for the final laps and was able to move up over the final few laps, lying in third position with 200 metres to go.

Although he and the other leaders were then swept up by the sprint specialists in the final dash for the line, he ultimately finished as the highest-placed Scot in a creditable 11th place.

Chris said: “I’m grateful to the Clarion and to Scottish Cycling for their support. It was a great experience to compete at this level and it gives me a good platform as I look forward to racing in Ireland next week and to the remaining races in the season.”

Clarion coach Matthew Ball said: “We’re very proud of this young man. It’s been great to see him put the work in to develop over the years.”

“He’s a great example to our younger riders. I know the standard of applications for the squad was incredibly high this year, so even being selected to compete was a real achievement, but this result shows the qualities he’s developed by making the most of the Scottish cycle scene.”

Lynsey Hamilton, the Scottish Cycling Performance and Coaching Coordinator who acted as the team manager for the event, added: “I think it was a very successful weekend for all the Scottish riders involved.

“All riders raced very well and learned a lot from the experience. The team were praised by staff and volunteers at the events for their team spirit and professional behaviour.”