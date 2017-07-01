Close encounters in West Lothian Golf Club finals

West Lothian Golf Club held their club championships over a full week, culminating in the final on Sunday, June 11. Congratulations go to the 2017 club champions who are as follows: Barrie Lewis (Gents Scratch), Lorraine Glynn (Ladies Scratch), David Weir (Junior Scratch), Craig McCue (Gents Handicap), Julie Fraser (Ladies Handicap), Glen Lloyd-Macgilp (Junior Handicap), Brian Gibb (Gents Senior Handicap).

The majority of the final rounds were played over 36 holes and saw some incredibly close matches which went to the 36th hole.

The club would like to thank all involved including the supporters who came along to give the players encouragement throughout the week in bright sunshine, thick fog, strong winds, warm evenings and heavy rain.