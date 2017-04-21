Cup glory was perfect send-off for Juliana

The Scottish Cup success of City of Edinburgh Volleyball Club’s under-16s was particularly memorable as it provided the perfect parting gift for coach Juliana Facanha.

After three years with the South Queensferry-based club she is returning home to Brazil - and couldn’t have wished for a better send-off than victory at the Pleasance Sports Centre in Edinburgh for a team that had only ever known runners-up cup medals.

Juliana arrived just over three years ago and was given the task of trying to get the girls over the finishing line. The signs were promising as City took the league title this season, but their cup final opponents Marr College had been unbeatable in cup finals in recent memory.

However some excellent defensive play and exceptional attacking from captain Emma Waldie saw City take the match 2-0 and with it their first ever U16 Super Cup.

Juliana collapsed to her knees as the emotion of finally making the breakthrough after three years of work hit home.

She said: “I have been in Scotland for three years now and I am sadly departing in September. Winning the U16 Super Cup with the girls was the perfect way to end the work I have done at the City of Edinburgh volleyball academy.

“Queensferry has been my home away from home and it has been a privilege to contribute to the growth of these athletes. I am forever grateful and proud to have been part of this season and the league and cup victories.”