Former pro Karen takes on tennis coaching role

East of Scotland LTA has appointed former tour player Karen Paterson as its new head coach and coaching programme manager.

A well-known and respected player and coach among the tennis community in Scotland, she won two ITF singles titles and five ITF doubles titles during her seven year professional career.

She achieved a career-high world ranking of 369 in singles and 220 in doubles and is expected to bring a depth of knowledge and experience to the coaching programme and the players who will benefit from it.

Since retiring from the professional circuit Karen has become an experienced Performance Coach who has coached at ITF Junior and WTA professional levels. She has previously worked for the Wimbledon Junior Tennis Initiative at The All England Club, and managed and delivered a successful U10 programme at the LTA high performance centre in Chiswick. More recently she has helped deliver successful programmes for both Tennis Scotland and East of Scotland Tennis in a coaching capacity.

David Duncan, President of the East of Scotland LTA commented: “We are delighted that Karen has agreed to take on the role and look forward to her input with respect to the coaching programme and strategy.

“Her experience, professionalism and vision will be a great asset to East of Scotland Tennis.”

Lee Boucher, Interim Head of Performance at Tennis Scotland, added: “Tennis Scotland is delighted to be supporting player development initiatives on a local level where there are opportunities for player and coach collaboration.

“Karen’s appointment to lead the East of Scotland programme is a superb one and her enthusiasm, drive and experience will undoubtedly add significant value to the player pathway in Scotland.”