Jack’s the lad as last gasp kick seals vital win for Linlithgow

Linlithgow squeezed out an 18-17 win over Dunbar at Mains Park on Saturday in their final match before the international break.

It was a bitterly cold day with a stiff breeze, and many were getting ready for the annual town fireworks display, but first Linlithgow had some league business to attend to.

After four games without a win, the pressure was starting to show and Linlithgow had to defend resolutely early on.

But after weathering the first 15 minutes, Linlithgow started to get their game together and Williams was unlucky not to run onto a through ball when he was obstructed.

They continued to press and were awarded two penalties in quick succession. But Jack Frame was unable to convert either and soon afterwards Dunbar opened the scoring with a fine try under the posts, the Linlithgow defence all at sea.

Linlithgow ended an even, but error-strewn, first half strongly and might have had two tries when the easier option was to pass the ball outside. It wasn’t to be.

The home players were frustrated and the referee had to speak to the captain twice about comments he heard. But as the half petered out, Linlithgow did get a penalty and Frame converted to make the half-time score 7-3.

Linlithgow started the second half well, pressing forward, and a Dunbar player received a yellow card.

Linlithgow should have capitalised straight away, but were penalised for crossing just a couple of metres short of the line. However the try soon came when Chris Ronalson darted over from close in after several failed phases. Frame converted.

The lead, however, was short lived as Dunbar scored a penalty to level at 10-10.

And when the ball was dropped by Linlithgow from a position inside the Dunbar 22, the visitors were allowed to race the length of the field and under the posts for a try which they duly converted.

The home side were in familiar territory, a try down with minutes to go. However, they rallied and Cal Thompson scored in the corner giving Frame a long distance conversion attempt for a draw.

The kick went wide, but with the clock ticking Linlithgow were awarded a penalty from almost the exact same place and the crowd roared as Frame showed great composure to slot the kick over and win the game.

Reds 2s put up a strong showing in going down just 38-26 to Preston Lodge 2s in East Lothian.

There are no senior fixtures this week as Scotland take on Australia at BT Murrayfield.