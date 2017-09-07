Just not Linlithgow’s day as they go down at Duns

Linlithgow had a day to forget when they went down 27-20 in their BT East 1 match at Duns on Saturday.

It started badly as their bus broke down not once but twice, resulting in greatly reduced warm-up time as the match kicked off over an hour late.

The Reds also had a huge number of senior squad members unavailable. Returning vice-captain Jamie March captained the side on the day as club captain Craig Scott was on call for work and had to start on the bench.

A lively start from Duns saw them take a 15-3 lead halfway through the first half. with a Ross Martin penalty all the Reds had to show for their efforts.

But the Reds no 8 did add to his earlier penalty with a fine try near the corner, just before the break to make the half-time score 15-8.

The visitors started the second half much more brightly and began to gain the ascendancy with some excellent flowing rugby. It was from such a move, started in their own half, that centre March made a fine outside break in a 40 metre run, before offloading to stand-off John Chapman who scored under the posts, Martin duly converting.

This brought the scores level at 15-15 and should have been the point for the Reds to kick on for the win. But they took their foot off the gas, letting Duns back into the game, conceding two tries.

One was from a speculative length of the field kick and chase from a highly promising Reds’ attack in which the bouncing ball tripped up the Reds’ defender before bouncing up into the arms of the grateful Duns player who then had an easy run in under the posts for a converted try.

The Reds got a score back through replacement scrum-half Pete Millar, on his debut, to bring them to within seven points but final efforts to tie the match proved in vain and the Reds had to be content with a losing bonus point after a long day on the road! There were some good performances in the team though, with Ross Martin the pick of them.

This weekend it’s the Reds’ turn to sit out from league rugby, although they hope to pick up a friendly fixture, while the 2s get their league season rolling with an away trip to Dunfermline.