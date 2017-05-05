Kids have a ball at Queensferry golf festival.

Over 200 P5 children from five local primary schools visited Queensferry Rugby Club last week for a special festival of golf.

Hosted by the award winning Dundas Parks Golf Club in conjunction with Clubgolf Scotland and Queensferry Active Schools the event was a great success.

Within three separate zones pupils competed against each other participating in putting, chipping and full swing competitions, in a Ryder Cup format with Echline and Kirkliston primaries representing Europe whilst Queensferry, Dalmeny and St Margaret’s represented USA. The two hour programme resulted in a victory for Team USA. The winning class was Queensferry Primary 5B, who received the Festival trophy and also received a special prize of an invitation to Dundas Parks Golf club in May where they will enjoy a morning playing more team games on a special mini course.

Heather Brownlee from Active Schools said “I thoroughly enjoyed working with the Dundas coaching team over the last few months to provide Clubgolf delivery in the High School and Primary schools culminating in a wonderful festival.

“I recognise all they do at the club for potential new junior golfers by introducing golf at our schools. This has yielded long term benefits with the High School Team now participating in the Edinburgh High School League .”

Jim Cowper, the lead Clubgolf Coach for Dundas Parks, was delighted by the numbers in attendance and has seen the nine hole venue reap the benefits with 50 children currently receiving coaching on Thursday nights at the club.

He said: “We have been doing this since 2009 and it has proved extremely successful as a recruitment ground for the club. The kids coming to classes have great fun, participate in special competitions, and have the opportunity to attend our Clubgolf Camp in July.”

The club has doubled its junior coaching numbers in the last four years. Clubgolf graduates, both boys and girls, have represented the club in national and regional competitions, and play for Queensferry High School.

An open day for potential new members will be held at Dundas Parks on Saturday, May 13, from 11.30m to 2.30pm.