Kingsfield on shortlist for Scottish Golf’s Club of the Year accolade

Kingsfield Golf Centre in Linlithgow is in line for a top prize at this month’s Scottish Golf Awards.

It has been shortlisted in the Club of the Year category with the winner to be announced at a showpiece ceremony, hosted by Dougie Vipond and Alison Walker, at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange on Friday, February 24.

After a judging panel whittled down a large number of entries, The Club of the Year Award – sponsored by Club Systems International and HowDidiDo – will be contested by Kingsfield, Blairgowrie Golf Club in Perthshire, Mearns Castle Golf Academy in Glasgow and Muir of Ord Golf Club in the Highlands.

Having all achieved success thanks to their fantastic work in their community, the quartet will now have their eyes set on the top prize, with Scottish Golf’s reward of £1,500 matched by a £1,500 support package from the sponsors.

The Club of the Year award – an accolade previously focused on junior golf – now recognises the efforts of those involved in developing all aspects of the game, from growing membership to developing coaching and making the game more accessible to families.

For Kingsfield, this year offers the chance to emulate fellow Lothians club Prestonfield after their 2016 awards success.

The centre, which offers a nine-hole course and a range of other modern facilities, has continued to work hard over the past 12 months to promote its renowned family-friendly environment.

A base for the thriving Stephen Gallacher Foundation, Kingsfield started beginner classes for adults last year and their innovative approach to making the game more fun has seen the introduction of putting tournaments, nine-hole medals and simulator golf.

Jackie Davidson, Head of Development for Scottish Golf, said: “We congratulate the four clubs and volunteers shortlisted for each of our award categories, all of whom have demonstrated excellence in their work to grow the game.

“It is always really inspiring to read the stories from all the entries which highlight the commitment to developing golf in their local communities and elivering a great customer experience. We look forward to welcoming all the finalists as our guests at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange.”