Linlithgow boss not taking Gartcairn for granted

Linlithgow Rose boss Todd Lumsden is taking nothing for granted as his side prepare to face minnows Gartcairn in the Scottish Junior Cup.

A place in the last four of the junior game’s most prestigious trophy awaits the winners of Saturday’s quarter-final at Prestonfield.

Rose, 4-2 winners at Maryhill in their delayed fifth round tie on Saturday, will be massive favourites against a Gartcairn side who are in only in their second season as a junior club.

They currently sit mid-table in the Central Second division, the fourth tier of the West league set-up.

In contrast Rose are trying to win the trophy for a fifth time.

But Lumsden warned that the Airdrie side will arrive in Linlithgow with nothing to lose - and that the tie will only be a ‘good’ draw for Rose if they get through.

He said: “We’ve had them watched and managed to get footage of their games so we can look at shape and personnel, try and show the players who they will be up against and look at their strengths and areas we can possibly exploit.

“But ultimately it’s going to come down to the kind of mantra we’ve had all season, that we have to earn the right to play by working hard and hopefully our quality will come through.

“People say it’s a good draw getting pulled against a team from a lower league. But at the end of the day they come with no fear and can play with a freedom.

“It’s the old banana skin, look at how far Lincoln got in the FA Cup.

“It’s not going to be as easy as just turning up and winning, which is why we need to earn the right to play first.”