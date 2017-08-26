Linlithgow bowls championship changes hands after 10 years

Teenager Chloe Hutchinson is this year’s Linlithgow Bowling Club ladies’ champion after a remarkable final against Scotland international Lorna Smith.

Lorna has won virtually everything within the game of bowls, including an unprecedented three Scottish singles titles and victory in the World Champion of Champions.

She was going for her 10th consecutive ladies championship at Linlithgow while 16-year-old Chloe, the club’s junior champion last year, is relatively new to the sport.

Lorna has hardly lost a domestic game at Linlithgow since arriving from South Africa. Chloe was just six when Lorna won her first club title and not even born when she won some of her other major titles.

And when she found herself 13-2 down during last week’s final everyone thought the writing was on the wall.

But Chloe showed remarkable resilience to fight back and win the game 21-20 and become the youngest champion in the club’s 152-year history and the first to hold both junior and senior championships at the same time.