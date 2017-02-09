Linlithgow give great send-off to Australia-bound Aidan

Although there was no senior game for the Reds last weekend, there was plenty of activity for the younger players at Linlithgow Rugby Club.

Youth teams all played matches against their age grade equivalents from Trinity Academy on the Saturday morning and, for the second weekend running, the young Reds enjoyed considerable success with wins across all age groups.

The previous weekend the under-18s gave a great send-off to young centre Aidan Rennison, in his final game before heading out to Australia for five months at the Rugby Academy in Brisbane, with a fine 31-5 win against Royal High.

Then last Saturday, without Aidan, the u18s continued their successful season with another good win, this time by 15-5 over Trinity Academy.

Meanwhile, a composite u15/u16 team beat their Trinity Academy counterparts 24-12 in a very competitive game in wet and muddy conditions with both teams trying to play expansive rugby.

The Wee Reds’ Minis hosted Forrester, Boroughmuir and Livingston on Sunday, with matches played at Mains Park, the school pitch and on the indoor pitch for the Micros.

Despite the muddy conditions outside, a great time was had by all, with players looking to emulate their Scotland heroes after Saturday’s fabulous win at Murrayfield.

Next up for the Scots is a clash with France in Paris on Sunday, but they’re not the only rugby team heading across the Channel for some action.

The Reds seniors are off to France this weekend to play AS Minorange in Guyancourt in what will be 30th anniversary match since the twinning started between Linlithgow and Guyancourt.

They will then make their way to the Stade de France on the Sunday to watch the ‘big’ game.

The tour group, led by Barry McKeown, includes a number of younger Reds first team players, alongside a few more seasoned club veterans.