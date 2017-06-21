Linlithgow just fall short in bottom of table clash

Lilnlithgow lost out to Edinburgh side Kirk Brae in their bottom of the table battle on Saturday.

Kirk Brae surprisingly elected to bat first and Linlithgow had then at 30-2 after 10 overs before a big partnership settled the innings down.

A large score looked on but Linlithgow did well to restrict the home since to 181 all out in 48 overs. Top performers were Rory Thomson 3-37 and Adam Blumski 2-25.

In reply Linlithgow made a slow start and were toiling at 48-4 early on before Johnny Miller and David Drylie got the innings back on track with a 37-run partnership.

Donald Bennie joined Drylie at the crease and the pair took the attack to the home side, carving the bowling to all quarters before both fell in quick succession after Drylie passed 50 in the 44th over.

In an entertaining close Linlithgow required 10 to win in the last over, but the final wicket fell with no further addition and Kirk Brae won by nine runs.

Training is on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6pm onwards. Anyone interested in playing is welcome.