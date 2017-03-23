Linlithgow ready to host annual Wee Reds tournament

Linlithgow Rugby Club’s micro section will play host to more than 200 youngsters from clubs across Scotland this Sunday.

As ever, Mains Park will be bursting at the seams for the annual Wee Reds Micro Tournament with clubs taking part including Accies, Boroughmuir, East Kilbride, Forresters, Livingston, Lasswade, Portobello, Murrayfield, Penicuik and Falkirk.

The budding rugby stars will be supported by their parents and coaches at the event which is sponsored by CBS Consulting and Springfords Chartered Accountants. Linlithgow RFC’s Director of Youth Rugby, Paul Fensom, said: “It is a major exercise cramming all this on to the two pitches at Mains Park and feeding all of the hungry mouths which makes it a big day for the volunteers of the club as well as for the youngsters.

“The youngsters will play their games in age sections from Primary One to Primary Three. The players will be looking to win their games but it is important that everyone has some fun and enjoys their day.

“We are delighted to welcome so many future rugby stars and very grateful for the support of two prominent local businesses. Fingers crossed the weather is kind.”