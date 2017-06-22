Linlithgow Rugby Club will have that Tartan touch

Linlithgow Rugby Club is to take part in a Scottish Rugby initative to launch a new version of non-contact rugby.

Tartan Touch, a game for everyone, is designed to provide a simplified version of rugby with an aim to attract players of all abilities and ages who are looking to improve their fitness through simple and social activity.

Linlithgow is among 20 clubs throughout the country - five each from the West, Borders and East Lothian, Caledonia and Edinburgh, Midlothian and West Lothian Regions - to be selected as Tartan Touch Hubs.

The aim of the hubs will be to encourage fun, simple and social participation in the sport across the country.

The hubs will provide sessions for people who are discovering rugby for the first time or who have previous experience of the sport with the aim to bring people together to enjoy the benefits of rugby.

Tartan Touch consists of eight simple rules and ambassadors will host regular sessions throughout the summer months with the help of volunteers.

Al Kellock, former Scotland international and current Scottish Rugby Ambassador, said: “If you are looking for a fun and simple way to make new friends, then Tartan Touch is the perfect opportunity.”