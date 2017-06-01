Linlithgow take double at College 5K

Linlithgow AC runners took the first two places in both the men’s and women’s races at the West Lothian College 5K.

John Redding was first home in 17 minutes 06 seconds, followed by David Marshall on 18:15, while the ladies’ winner was Mairi Watts in 20:10, followed by Ltnne McGill who clocked 20:57.

Other club times were - William Millar, 20:41; Graham Chambers, 20:49; Colin Hutcheon, 21:01; Karen Duncan, 22:13; Charlotte Moran, 23:04; Frances Wood, 23:13; Karen Outram, 24:04; Lorna Simpson, 24:08.

The club’s success at the event was the highlight of a busy week for Linlithgow runners.

Also on Wednesday, David Mason ran the 8.2K Gypsy Glen hill race at Peebles in 40:10, coming fourth MV50.

Nine Linlithgow runners were at four Parkruns on Saturday with three LAC athletes completing Livingston - William Millar 20:18 (3rd VM35), Graham Chambers 21:45 and Malcolm Hughes 29:44.

Frances Wood completed Strathclyde Park in 22:58 (1st VW55).

At Edinburgh Lorna Simpson finished in 24:21, while Jill Horsburgh ran Hyde in 25:29 (1st VW55).

And at Falkirk Kenny Gray ran 25:02, Roddy Simpson ran 25:06 (2ndVM65) and Neil Anderson ran 43:15 on tailrunner duties.

And there were more graet runs at the Stirling Marathon on Sunday.

Finishing times were - John Smith, 03:19:22; Ian Boxall, 03:20:50; Kenny Gray, 03:23:26; Scott Hyslop, 03:24:01; Paul Ward, 03:25:08; Gerry McArdle, 04:14:53 (pacing for 04:15:00); Neil Anderson, 04:33:17; and Bryan Grome, 04:49:49.